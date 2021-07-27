Watching for a few Wednesday showers or storms, temperatures turning cooler late-week

TONIGHT

Keep an eye out for a stray shower this evening and overnight. A cold front is approaching the region from the north and will stall over our area. While widespread rain is not expected, an occasional isolated shower or downpour is possible. It will be a bit warmer tonight with lows in the mid-60s.

WEDNESDAY

That same frontal boundary approaching the Valley this evening will remain stalled across the area Wednesday. That will allow for a continued chance for occasional, isolated downpours or thunderstorms throughout the day. While a widespread washout isn’t expected, if you find yourself under one of the cells that develops, you can experience some heavy rain or some gusty wind with any storms. It will be a more humid day but not quite as warm. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

Rain chances fade Wednesday evening but will increase again later Wednesday night. We will be closely monitoring a complex of storms that develops over the state of Wisconsin Wednesday night and will move toward our region overnight. By Thursday morning we will start feeling impacts from that system. Lows by daybreak will be in the middle to upper 60s.

THURSDAY

The forecast for Thursday starts off with a complex of storms moving into the region in the early morning. The complex we will be watching will have some embedded strong storms and will be capable of producing gusty wind, but the latest data is trending further southwest for the stronger part of this storm system. We will need to continue monitoring this and you will want to stay updated on the forecast for early Thursday. Even if the stronger part of that storm complex dodges us, we will still see an increase in clouds by sunrise with morning rain showers likely.

The rest of the day Thursday will be fairly cloudy with a continued chance for some spotty showers or storms through the afternoon and early evening. Highs for the day will be around 80°. Rain chances will fade into the late evening as cooler and drier air starts building into our area. Lows Thursday night drop to the lower 60s as clouds start to break up across the area.

LOOKING AHEAD

The remainder of the forecast will trend cooler for the Valley. Highs will be in the mid-70s Friday. Even though it is cooler, it will still be a beautiful day with skies turning mostly sunny. Saturday will be a little warmer and just as sunny with highs approaching the upper 70s. Another cold front arrives Sunday with a chance for rain and storms. That late-weekend cold front will bring even cooler weather to the Valley with lows around 50° Monday morning and highs in the lower 70s Monday afternoon.

