Watching for a few Thursday showers or storms

TONIGHT

A comfortably cool Wednesday night ahead. Skies will be mostly clear overnight and humidity will remain low. Temperatures drop to the mid-50s by morning.

THURSDAY

Thursday will also be a pretty comfortable day for the area. Dew points will jump a little but remain around a comfortable range. Temperatures will rise toward the 80° mark for an afternoon high. The day begins with lots of sunshine. Clouds increase into the afternoon as instability in the atmosphere climbs. This will lead to spotty showers or a few thunderstorms around the area. Any afternoon rain or storms will start to dissipate through early evening. Thursday night will turn mostly clear with a low in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY

The workweek ends with a partly sunny day and warmer temperatures. Skies will be mostly sunny in the morning with some scattered clouds bubbling up in the afternoon. Dew points will rise slightly, into the lower to mid-60s, which means you may start to notice a little more humid feel to the air. We will also have warmer temperatures with highs in the lower to mid-80s. There is a very low chance that an afternoon sprinkle can develop as dew points start to rise, but the chance for that is looking very low as of now.

Rain and storm chances will climb Friday night into Saturday as the next storm system approaches. We will have a chance for rain and storms by daybreak Saturday with morning lows in the upper 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD

The weekend begins with some soggy weather around the area. Rain and thunderstorms are likely Saturday, both in the morning and into the afternoon/evening. Saturday does have the potential to be a mainly overcast, washout kind of day. There is a much lower risk for a few isolated shower around Sunday. The second half of the weekend will feature more sun and current model trends show high pressure building into the region, yielding lots of sun early next week.

