Watching for a few showers Wednesday, soggier storm system comes later in the week

We've got two more days with temperatures around that 70° mark before we start cooling things down a bit. We also have some rain ahead for the second half of the week:

TONIGHT

While we may have some holes in the clouds early tonight, skies will turn overcast into the overnight. There is a lot of dry air at the surface which is going to eat away at a lot of the rain. A few sprinkles are possible early tonight. There will be a better chance for some showers toward daybreak, though rain will continue to struggle to reach the surface with dry air in place. It will be a warm night with lows around 50°.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday won’t be a washout, but we will see the chance for occasional showers or sprinkles. The good news, temperatures remain well above average. Skies will be mostly cloudy in the morning, with hit-and-miss showers or sprinkles. Any afternoon showers are looking much more isolated. The sun will break through the clouds during the afternoon as well, and it is looking quite warm. Highs Wednesday will be right around 70°. A few early evening stray showers or even an isolated rumble of thunder are possible. Any evening showers taper off toward midnight with a partly to mostly clear overnight. Lows by daybreak Thursday will drop to the upper 40s.

THURSDAY

Another storm system will arrive in the Valley late in the day Thursday, and this system will be soggier. We start the day with a little sunshine. Clouds will increase early in the afternoon, with overcast skies likely toward evening. It will be a warm afternoon, with highs in the lower 70s. Rain becomes increasingly more likely heading into the late afternoon and evening. Scattered showers develop and continue into the night. We will also have a chance at a few thunderstorms. Rounds of rain and isolated thunderstorms will continue Thursday night, with temperatures hovering in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Another big story into Thursday night will be the wind. Winds will start picking up after midnight Thursday into Friday morning. We will need to watch this timeframe closely. The potential is there for some strong overnight gusts, potentially greater than 45mph around the region and continuing into Friday morning. A lot of this will depend on the strength of the area of low pressure as it moves through our area. This is something we will be monitoring closely. I will have additional updates on this in our Wednesday evening newscasts and right here at WYTV.com Wednesday evening.

LOOKING AHEAD

Big changes will be setting up for the latter part of the week. After several warm days, temperatures will begin heading in the other direction after a cold front clears the area Friday morning. Scattered rain will continue through at least Friday morning. Rain tapers off into the afternoon, and temperatures will start falling into the lower 50s to upper 40s. Saturday will be the nicer day of the upcoming weekend, with another storm system helping to pull in even colder air Sunday into Monday. Highs will fall back into the 40s to kick off the upcoming workweek.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.