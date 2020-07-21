Watching for a few showers and storms Tuesday, better chance for stormy weather Wednesday

Dew points will rise Tuesday, making it feel more humid and helping to increase our risk for rain and storms -- Here's the outlook for the week ahead:

TONIGHT

Clouds increase into tonight with a chance for an isolated shower or sprinkle. Temperatures will be comfortable, dropping to the middle to upper 60s by daybreak.

TUESDAY

Tuesday is looking like a day with more clouds than sun as it becomes increasingly more humid for the area. We will also have a risk for occasional showers or isolated thunderstorms. A few showers are possible in the morning, though a washout isn’t expected. The risk for an occasional shower or storm will continue through the afternoon as highs climb toward the middle to upper 80s. It will also become more humid into the evening as dew points rise back toward the 70s, making it feel much more tropical.

The chance for hit-or-miss rain and storms will continue to climb into the evening, with a better chance for a bit more scattered precipitation. The chance for stronger storms is much greater south of the Valley, through a stronger storm isn’t completely out of the question. It will be humid Tuesday night with the chance for rain and storms continuing after midnight with lows in the upper 60s to around 70°.

WEDNESDAY

Rounds of rain and storms are expected Wednesday, with some sun between the periods of rain. We will be watching for a round of storms in the morning, a few of which could be a little strong. Once that round of storms clears the area, we will see a period of some sun with scattered clouds. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies through early afternoon. This will put more energy back into the atmosphere, aiding additional rain and storms in developing late-afternoon into the evening. A few of the afternoon/evening storms may be strong to severe. Highs will be near 90°.

LOOKING AHEAD

A cold front moves through the area early Thursday, dropping temperatures toward the mid 80s for Thursday and Friday. More heat and humidity build into the area this weekend as highs return toward the 90s.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.