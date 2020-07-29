Watching for a few isolated t-storms Wednesday — Here’s a look at the timing

Wednesday will be a bit warmer and more dry than wet. There is a low chance for an isolated shower or storm -- Here's what to watch for and when:

TONIGHT

A gorgeous summer evening ahead. Skies will be sunny through sunset and dew points have dropped, making it feel much less humid. Skies remain clear overnight with a comfortable low in the middle to lower 60s at daybreak.

WEDNESDAY

Temperatures will be a little bit warmer Wednesday afternoon. Highs will rise toward the upper 80s for the afternoon. We will see an uptick in humidity as dew points rise in the afternoon. The day will feature sunshine with some scattered clouds. Expect a high UV index, meaning sunburn can occur rapidly, through the day.

Heading into the evening, we will need to keep an eye out for a few stray showers or storms. A cold front moving through the Great Lakes will touch off rain and storms late in the afternoon and it will be a close call for our area heading into the evening. I expect most of the day to be dry but a few stray storms may be able to move far enough inland from Lake Erie to bring some evening showers or storms to the Valley. The best chance at seeing a stray shower or storm will be through Trumbull and Mercer counties. Any storm that can reach the area may be able to produce some gusty wind or pockets of hail. The chance for an isolated thunderstorm will continue after midnight but tapers off by morning. Although the best chance at seeing a stray storm is through Trumbull and Mercer counties, a storm drifting further south into Mahoning, Lawrence, or Columbiana counties can’t be ruled out. It will be a more humid night with lows in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY

Plenty of clouds are anticipated through the day Thursday with some peeks of sunshine at times. Temperatures warm to the lower 80s. It’ll be a little humid and we will have a chance for a couple showers or storms as an afternoon cold front clears the area. Any rain that can develop tapers off Thursday evening. Skies clear out into Thursday night and temperatures turn cooler. Expect a low around 60° by daybreak Friday

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday will be a nice and comfortable day for the area. Expect partly sunny skies, low humidity, and highs around 80°. Saturday is also looking like a decent day with some sun, increasing clouds, and we add a few degrees to the daytime high. The next storm system approaches the Valley Saturday night, bringing a chance for overnight showers and storms and a little wet weather Sunday.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.