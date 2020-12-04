Watching for a few Friday sprinkles, lake effect snow showers back in the forecast this weekend

Lots of clouds around Friday with a few late-day sprinkles. Cold, Canadian air combined with a northwest wind will allow for a little weekend lake effect - Here's the weekend outlook:

TONIGHT

Cloudy skies around the Valley this evening and we will continue with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Temperatures will hover in the middle to lower 30s for the night. A light breeze will continue through the night, driving wind chills down into the 20s at times.

FRIDAY

Lots of clouds around Friday with our area sandwiched between two storm systems. A pocket of cooler air will dive into the great lakes region from Canada, and a large area of low pressure will pass by to our southeast as it journeys toward New England. The majority of the moisture associated with both systems misses the area with only a few isolated afternoon and evening sprinkles expected. However, clouds will be plentiful through the day and into the evening. Highs Friday will be in the lower 40s with a breeze coming in between 5-15 MPH from the southwest. That will add a little extra chill to the air.

Winds begin to shift out of the northwest Friday night, setting us up for a little lake effect into the weekend. The setup isn’t as good as what we had earlier this week however, a spotty mix of rain and snow, turning to snow by daybreak, is expected Friday night. Little accumulation is anticipated with lows in the lower 30s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Pockets of lake effect snow showers and flurries are expected around the area. We will remain mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-30s. A light coating of snow is possible but should pose a major impact to roadways with temperatures a little above the freezing mark. There is a chance for an isolated burst or two capable of reducing visibilities through the day.

Saturday Night

Scattered lake effect snow showers or flurries are expected Saturday night. Most of the snow will be fairly light, but there is a better chance for snow to stick to the ground and roads as temperatures drop to the upper 20s. In addition to the chance for a little snow on the roads, black ice will also be possible. Accumulations of a dusting to an inch are possible, with locally up to 2″ not out of the question under heavier bursts of snow.

Sunday

Another mostly cloudy day expected Sunday. Isolated snow showers or flurries will continue around the area through the day. An additional light dusting is possible. It will be a little colder with highs only reaching the lower 30s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures remain chilly early next week with highs in the lower 30s Monday. The chance for a few isolated snow showers or flurries will continue. Temperatures will slowly warm back to around 40° by the latter part of the week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.