Watching for a few Friday flurries, better chance for snow this weekend

A few snow showers or flurries are possible Friday, along with some peeks of sunshine. We have a better chance at accumulating snow this weekend -- Here's the latest outlook:

TONIGHT

Aside from a slight chance at an isolated flurry, most of our night will be quiet. Expect scattered clouds and cold temperatures. Lows drop to the middle to lower teens. A light breeze will allow for wind chills as low as the lower single digits at times.

FRIDAY

A change in the forecast over the last 24 hours for Friday. It is continuing to trend drier with snow chances drastically dropping in the latest data. Aside from a low risk at a few flurries or an isolated snow shower, most of the day will be quiet and dry. While skies will feature more clouds than sun, similar to our Thursday, we will be able to catch a few glimpses of the sun through the day. Temperatures will be a little warmer with highs around 30°. Friday night will stay quiet with mostly cloudy skies and lows returning to the middle teens.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Expect a cloudy Saturday with increasing snow chances throughout the day. Highs will be in the mid-20s. Snow showers and flurries develop through the afternoon and into the evening. As with the last few snow events, there won’t be any issues getting snow to stick to any untreated surfaces. A coating of snow is likely into the evening and slippery, snowy roads are also expected in the area into the latter part of the day.

Saturday Night

Snow showers and flurries are likely through the evening, slowly tapering off overnight. We will also have an elevated risk at snowy, slippery roads through the overnight. Snow wraps by daybreak outside of an isolated flurry. Morning lows will be in the middle teens. Total snowfall from Saturday afternoon through Saturday night will be in the range of 0.5″ – 2″ with locally up to 2.5″ possible in isolated pockets.

Sunday

We end the weekend with mostly cloudy skies. A lingering snow flurry or two is possible Sunday morning. Roads may still be slippery in spots, especially secondary roads and parking lots Sunday morning. Outside of a stray morning flurry, the rest of the day will be quiet with highs in the middle to upper 20s. Sunday night will be partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the middle to lower teens.

LOOKING AHEAD

A large storm will approach the region out of the southwest Monday night into Tuesday. This will be a high-impact event for the region, with areas of both heavy snow and an icy mess likely. That being said, it remains far too early to get into hone in on the exact time-line and precipitation type our area sees but both scenarios of heavy snow or ice remain on the table. Some trends I am seeing show the track leaning toward the more snowy situation with the potential for high snow totals in our area. That said, it is possible for energy to transfer to a coastal low that may develop which would drastically cut totals in our area. This trend needs to be monitored. It is also trending toward an earlier onset with some snow possible as Monday evening. The timeframe where we have the greatest potential for moderate to major impacts on travel is looking like Monday evening into Tuesday afternoon. While there are still a lot of unknowns, confidence is increasing in this storm having big impacts on our area. We will be monitoring the evolution of that storm closely — Check back for updates through the week right here at WYTV.com or in our 33 WYTV newscasts from 5-7 p.m.m 6 p.m., 7 p.m., and 11 p.m.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.