Watch: Your weekend will be comfortably cool — Here’s what to plan for

The good news, I have a lot of sun in the forecast. But, if you aren't ready to let go of summer, you may not love the temps. Here's the weekend outlook:

TONIGHT

If you have plans to be outside this evening, you’ll definitely want a jacket or a hoodie. Temperatures will fall quickly after an already chilly afternoon. Temperatures drop to around 60° by 11PM, and drop to around 50° overnight.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

The good news is the weekend will feature a lot of sunshine. The not so good news is it will be a little cooler for those who aren’t ready to let go of summer just yet. Saturday is shaping up to be a mostly sunny day. Highs will be in the lower 70s. Even though it will be cooler, be mindful that sunburn is still possible.

We will remain quiet Saturday night with clear skies. Temperatures will be cool again. It’ll be another night to bring a jacket or hoodie if you plan to spend any time outside. We will drop toward the lower 60s by 11PM and continue falling to the lower 50s overnight.

Sunday will be a little bit warmer and another beautiful day! We are looking at mostly sunny again. Afternoon highs climb toward the mid to upper 70s. A few spots, especially in southern Columbiana county, may near 80°.

LOOKING AHEAD

The work and school-week will be off to a great start Monday. The risk for rain is trending a little later, meaning another dry day for the area. Showers and thunderstorms will return Tuesday. We are looking at near average temperatures through the majority of the week. The normal high is in the upper 70s and highs into next week will average in the upper 70s to around 80°.

