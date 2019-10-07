Watch: Workweek warm-up begins Tuesday

Tonight will be cooler than last night but temperatures will begin climbing through the week -- Here's the outlook for the week ahead and a look at when rain returns:

TONIGHT

Tonight will be cooler thanks to the cold front that brought some needed rainfall to the area. We will see the rain fizzle out with only an isolated pocket of drizzle expected through the evening. Clouds thin out overnight which enhances the risk for areas of fog to develop. Pockets of dense fog are possible by the morning drive Tuesday. Lows will be in the mid-40s.

TUESDAY

After any fog in the morning burns off, the rest of the day will be beautiful! Temperatures will be warmer with mostly sunny skies throughout the day. Highs jump to the mid to upper 60s.

We remain quiet and cool into Tuesday night. Skies will be clear which will allow for a quick drop in temperatures through the evening. A little patchy fog can’t be ruled out overnight with lows in the lower to mid-40s.

WEDNESDAY

Another beautiful day ahead as temperatures continue to slowly warm. We are looking mostly sunny Wednesday. Highs will be flirting with 70°.

LOOKING AHEAD

The pattern through the workweek is looking quiet with a slow warming trend. Friday is looking like the warmest day of the workweek, followed by a weekend cool-down as another cold front impacts the area. That storm system will bring showers with a chance for thunderstorms to the Valley this weekend as it moves through our region.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.