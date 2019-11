A cold morning, temperatures in the mid 30s with wind chills in the upper 20s in areas. A few snow flurries in our northern counties to start the day.

Highs struggle to get through the 40s today with plenty of sunshine.

A cold, mainly dry weekend ahead with highs in the 40s and just a small chance for a weak system Saturday evening to bring some more wet snow flurries through Sunday morning.

We’re back in the 50s for the start of the work week with dry skies.