Watch: Weekend starts chilly, ends warmer with increasing risk for showers

Saturday morning is looking like our coolest morning since May 21st when we hit 39° for a low. Temperatures do warm up as we wait for some weekend rain. More info:

TONIGHT

This will be the coldest night since late-May or early-June. We will have clearing skies through the evening with clear and starry skies expected overnight. Temperatures fall to the mid-40s by 11PM and drop all the day to the upper 30s by sunrise Saturday.

SATURDAY

Don’t be fooled by all the sunshine Saturday morning. The morning will feel cold after the string of recent warmth. We will spend the morning rising through the 40s to mid-50s by noon. The sunny skies continue into the afternoon as highs reach the mid-60s. Expect a breezy afternoon, adding to the fall-feeling in the air.

Saturday evening will be quiet and we begin looking for some clouds working back into the area. Clouds continue increasing Saturday night with overcast skies expected Sunday morning. The added cloud-cover will keep temperatures from turning as cool. Lows will be in the mid-50s at sunrise. We will also have a chance for a few showers or sprinkles by as early as a few hours prior to sunrise.

SUNDAY

Though warmer, Sunday isn’t going to be as nice of a day. Overcast skies are expected throughout the day. We will have spotty showers around through the morning. Winds will be breezy at times with gusts to 25MPH possible. The wind will shift to a more southerly direction and this will help us tap into a little bit of warmer air. Highs will climb to around 70° Sunday afternoon.

The risk for rain continues to increase through the evening. Showers are likely and may be heavy at times Sunday night into Monday morning. Temperatures will dip to the lower 50s by the Monday morning commute.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain will linger through Monday morning and tapers off into Monday afternoon. After that storm system exits, we have some nice days to look forward to with plenty of sunshine.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.