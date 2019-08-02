WATCH: Weekend outlook includes sun and a small chance for a stray storm

A lot of events underway this weekend and I have a lot of sunshine for them. There is a small window for a few showers or storms -- Here's the timing and the temperature outlook:

TONIGHT

A few showers or storms are possible early tonight. The chance for any wet weather will be fading out after sunset. The rest of the night will be quiet with clearing skies and lows dropping to the lower 60s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

The weekend kicks off with a beautiful morning. Skies are looking mainly sunny at sunrise. We will see plenty of sun through the remainder of the day, with some scattered clouds through the afternoon. It’ll be a warm one with daytime highs in the mid-80s.

Saturday Night

Saturday evening is looking beautiful! Skies will clear out again into the evening, leading to a clear and starry night. Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 60s by 11PM, then fall to around 60° by daybreak Sunday.

Sunday

The majority of our Sunday will be nice but there is a low chance for a few stray showers or an isolated thunderstorm. The early morning is looking mostly sunny. We will see skies turning partly to mostly cloudy into the early afternoon. Between noon until about 6PM, an isolated shower or storm may pop up across the area. The risk is low and wouldn’t amount to a washout, but don’t be surprised if you encountered a brief downpour.

The added clouds keep temperatures a degree or two cooler. Expect daytime highs in the lower to near mid-80s. The risk for a stray shower ends by evening and skies will clear out again. Sunday night will cool to the upper 50s to around 60°.

LOOKING AHEAD

The pattern turns stormy again next week. The workweek begins dry with some sunshine Monday. Rain chance begin to climb into Tuesday late-afternoon. The next several days that follow will have the risk for rain and storms.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.