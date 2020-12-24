WATCH: Wednesday evening update on Christmas Eve storm — Timeline, snow totals, and travel impacts

Our chance of a white Christmas is at 100%! The storm we are tracking will have some big impacts on road conditions -- Here's a walkthrough of how it plays out:

PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT

Winter Weather ADVISORIES have been posted for the entire area for Christmas Eve into Christmas Day. Widespread snow is expected Thursday evening and overnight with big impacts on travel conditions into Christmas Day. Here’s the latest on the timeline, impacts, and accumulation totals:

TONIGHT

A warm and breezy night is ahead with a few showers around this evening. The chance for rain continues to climb overnight with steady and widespread rain expected by sunrise. Temperatures will be mild all night long. Temperatures will hover in the lower to middle 40s with a blustery, southerly breeze through the night.

CHRISTMAS EVE

Christmas Eve will begin with warm temperatures and rain likely. The morning will be a bit of a washout with steady showers continuing into the afternoon. We will see temperatures nearing 50° in the morning and hovering there through early afternoon. Rainfall amounts of around a half inch to three-quarters of an inch is likely. This will allow for areas of ponding or standing water at times.

The pivot-point will be mid-afternoon. Temperatures will crash after the passage of a cold front, dropping from near 50° at noon to around 30° by 5PM. During this timeframe, rain will begin mixing over to snow, with a full changeover to snow expected by 6PM. The temperature will then continue falling, into the 20s through the evening and bottoming out in the middle to lower teens by morning.

A period of steady snow, heavy at times, will occur between 7PM and midnight. After midnight, we start to see the snow letting up in coverage, becoming more spotty toward sunrise. The one exception will be through the northern snowbelt where bands of lake effect will be rather persistent into the morning. (Breakdown of total snowfall and travel impacts below)

CHRISTMAS DAY

We wake up to a white Christmas across the Valley and a cold and blustery Christmas day ahead. Temperatures start in the middle teens and will struggle to near 20° during the day. A blustery wind will drive wind chills down into the single digits. Scattered snow is also expected, especially through the snowbelt. Additional accumulation of a dusting up to 2″ will occur during the day, with locally higher totals of a few inches possible for the northern snowbelt. The blustery winds will also allow for a little blowing snow through the day. There will be a high threat for icy roads so use extra caution traveling. Lingering snow showers or flurries will continue Christmas night, But will become primarily focused to the primary snowbelt. The best chance of seeing snowflakes Friday night will be in northern Trumbull and Mercer counties. Snow will be likely as you get into Ashtabula and Crawford counties. Lows fall to the middle to lower teens with wind chills as low as -5° possible.

SNOWFALL OUTLOOK THURSDAY INTO FRIDAY MORNING & TRAVEL IMPACTS

Snow will be heavy at times Christmas Eve evening and will add up fast. Total snowfall between Thursday evening through late-morning Friday will be in the range of:

At Least: 2″ – 3″ (The best chance at underperforming totals would be through southeastern Columbiana county)

MOST LIKELY RANGE: A widespread 4″ – 8″ of snow is expected

At Most: Up to 9″ – 12″ (The best chance at the high end totals will be through the snowbelt)

TRAVEL IMPACTS

Thursday Sunrise-Sunset: Roads will be wet with rain likely but no travel concerns aside from ponding

Thursday 5PM-Midnight: Road conditions deteriorate fast with heavy snow likely. Reduced visibility and widespread snow covered roads are expected.

Friday 12AM-6AM: As temperatures drop toward the teens, any standing water will freeze. Snowy and icy roads are a high threat through the night.

Friday 6AM-6PM: Some improvements expected as road crews will have had a few hours but widespread icy spots remain a concern, in addition to additional snowfall re-covering roads and blowing snow also possible.

LOOKING AHEAD

The cold air will carry over into the weekend. Temperatures will begin warming Sunday and continue climbing into Monday. Another storm system arriving Monday brings rain and a chance for a little additional snow by Monday evening as another shot of colder air arrives for Tuesday.



For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.