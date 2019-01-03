WATCH: Weak storm brings chance for wintry mix Video

WATCHING FOR A WINTRY MIX

Skies will remain cloudy this evening and into the night. A weak storm system moving toward the region is expected to touch off a few showers by late evening. The risk for patchy showers continues into the night and temperatures will begin falling. As we move closer to the freezing mark, pockets of snow will be possible with any of the showers. We will also have a risk for occasional drizzle or freezing drizzle as temperatures drop toward the upper 20s by Daybreak.

CLOUDS CLEARING THURSDAY

Thursday will begin with temperatures around 30° under cloudy skies. There is a chance before and around sunrise for a flurry or a pocket of drizzle and freezing drizzle. The risk for any precipitation ends by late morning. Clouds will begin breaking into the afternoon, with skies becoming partly to mostly sunny. Temperatures will rise toward the upper 30s for highs.

Expect mainly clear skies for the area Thursday night. Temperatures will fall to around 30° again for lows into Friday morning.

ANOTHER WARMING TREND BEGINS FRIDAY

Temperatures will begin spiking again to end the week. Highs Friday afternoon will reach the mid-40s! The day is looking dry with partly to mostly sunny skies. Clouds are expected to return Friday night as a storm system moves closer to the area. Temperatures Friday night will fall to around 30°.

STORM SYSTEM PASSES CLOSE TO THE VALLEY SATURDAY

A storm system coming out of the south Saturday is expected to move closer to the area as it heads to New England. This storm will bring us mostly cloudy skies. There is a chance it grazes part of the southern and eastern portions of our area, bringing a small chance for a few passing showers. The risk for rain is low with the bulk of the moisture missing us to the east. However, southern Columbiana County, southeastern Lawrence County and southeastern Mercer County may get clipped with an isolated shower or sprinkle. Highs for the day return to the middle to upper 40s.

PLEASANT LOOKING SUNDAY WITH ABOVE AVERAGE TEMPS

Temperatures remain above average Sunday with highs in the middle to upper 40s again. We will see a dry day with a decent amount of sunshine, too. Expect a mix of sunshine and scattered clouds. Sunday night looks quiet as well. Lows will drop into the mid-30s.

THE NEXT STORM ARRIVES MONDAY, BRINGS COLDER AIR ON THE BACK SIDE

A developing area of low pressure is expected to bring more clouds to the area Monday. Showers are expected to develop by the late afternoon and into the evening. Highs remain above average, climbing to the upper 40s. As the storm pulls east of the area, colder air will be pulled into the Valley. That begins to take shape on Tuesday.

The high on Tuesday will be in the morning. Temperatures will be falling out of the 40s Tuesday morning and into the 30s for the afternoon and evening. As the colder air takes over, any of the spotty showers that linger in the area will mix with some snowflakes.

The cold continues Wednesday on what will be a much cooler afternoon. Highs will only be around 30°. Winds will be coming out of the northwest on Wednesday and this means we will have to watch for some lake-effect. Spotty snow showers or flurries are possible for the Valley through the day.