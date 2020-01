A dry start to your Friday, warmer temperatures this afternoon in the upper 30s. On your drive home from work the chance for a rain snow mix arrives. Overnight that trails off but a few flurries may linger as temperatures fall into the 20s.

A mild and quiet weekend as we work out way into the mid 40s by Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday, we’re talking 50s! Tuesday night however, scattered showers arrive and turn to rain/snow showers by Thursday when temperatures slip back into the 30s.