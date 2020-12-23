WATCH: Warmer Wednesday, all eyes on Christmas Eve storm — Here’s an update on accumulation potential

Our chances at a white Christmas are very high with a 99% chance of at least 1" of snow on the ground Christmas morning -- It's actually looking like several inches by sunrise:

TONIGHT

A pretty quiet night ahead. We will have a chance at some holes in the clouds tonight and a small window where it may be possible to see the “Christmas Star”. The planets Jupiter and Saturn will appear very close to each other in the night sky, making the two planets appear to be almost one bright bright star. Lows will be in the upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY

A big jump in temperatures coming Wednesday as highs surge toward the middle to upper 40s. The day begins with a chance for a few peeks of sun through the morning. Any clearing fills in during the afternoon. It will be breezy at times through the second half of the day with wind gusts up to 35-40MPH possible by the evening.

Wednesday evening will be overcast and a few showers are possible after sunset. Rain chances will continue rising into Christmas Eve morning. Temperatures will be mild all night, only falling into the lower 40s. Gusty wind will continue through the overnight.

CHRISTMAS EVE

Christmas Eve will begin with rain likely and mild temperatures. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40s early in the day. Rain will be steady for much of the morning and early afternoon, with the first half of the day looking like a bit of a washout.

The pivot-point will be mid-afternoon. Temperatures will fall sharply as a cold front plows through our region. This will be a quick drop with a fast changeover from rain to snow. The timing of that changeover will be right around sunset. By 7PM, most of the area should be seeing snowfall and the snow may be heavy at times. Accumulation before midnight of around 2″-4″ is expected. Snow will continue into the night with a couple additional inches of snow into Christmas morning. (Breakdown of total snowfall below)

Temperatures fall fast Thursday evening, dropping into the 20s by the late evening. Lows will be in the middle to lower teens by Christmas morning. Wind chills overnight fall into the single digits. This will have high impacts on travel with widespread snowy and icy roads expected Thursday evening into Friday morning.

CHRISTMAS DAY

A cold and blustery Christmas ahead. Temperatures will struggle to near 20° during the day. A blustery wind throughout the day will drive wind chills down into the single digits. Scattered snow is also expected, especially through the snowbelt. Additional accumulation of a dusting up to 2″ is possible. Blowing snow may also occur through the day. There will be a high threat for icy roads so use extra caution traveling. Lingering patchy snow showers or flurries remain possible Christmas night, especially through the snowbelt. It will remain cold and blustery. Lows fall to the lower teens with wind chills as low as -5° possible.

SNOWFALL OUTLOOK THURSDAY INTO FRIDAY & TRAVEL IMPACTS

Snow will be heavy at times Christmas Eve evening and will add up fast. Total snowfall between Thursday evening through Friday morning will be in the range of:

At Least: 2″ – 3″

MOST LIKELY RANGE: A widespread 4″ – 7″

At Most: Up to 8″ – 10″

TRAVEL IMPACTS

Thursday Morning: Roads will be wet with rain likely but no travel concerns aside from ponding

Thursday Afternoon: Roads will be wet with rain likely but no travel concerns aside from ponding

Thursday Evening: Road conditions deteriorate fast with heavy snow likely. Reduced visibility, snow covered roads and icy spots due to water on the roads freezing is likely.

Thursday Overnight: Widespread snowy roads and icy spots likely

Friday Morning: Heavy snow lets up allowing for some improvements but widespread icy spots remain possible, in addition to patchy snowy roads and blowing snow.

Friday Afternoon: Patchy snowy roads remain a concern. Icy spots also possible.

LOOKING AHEAD

The cold air will carry over into the weekend. Temperatures will begin warming Sunday and continue climbing into Monday. Another storm system arriving Monday brings rain and a chance for a little additional snow by Monday evening as another shot of colder air arrives for Tuesday.



