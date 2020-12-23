WATCH: Warm Wednesday ahead of Christmas Eve rain and snow

Tracking accumulating snow and slow travel Christmas Eve night

WEDNESDAY MORNING WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Warm and breezy for your Wednesday with highs reaching the upper 40s.
  • Rain chances increase after sunset Wednesday, especially after 7-8PM. Rain will begin scattered through the area, becoming more steady and moderate through the overnight hours into Thursday morning.
  • Christmas Eve starts mild and rainy with rain changing to snow into your Thursday late afternoon and evening. Snow will be heavy and wet through Thursday evening before transitioning into a more light, fluffy lake effect snow. Snow will add up to 4-7″ across much of the area. Low end totals of 2-3″ are possible if rain takes a bit longer to transition over. Areas in the northern snowbelt towards Lake Erie could see 8-10″+
  • Lake effect snow becoming more scattered into Christmas day.
  • Very cold conditions will last from Thursday overnight into Friday and Saturday. Breezy conditions will keep wind chill feels like temperatures in the single digits at times Friday and Saturday.
  • Warming up for the second half of the weekend and early next week ahead of another cold front.

