WATCH: Update on weekend storm and accumulation potential

WEAK STORM SYSTEM BRINGS LOW CHANCE FOR ISOLATED SNOW/MIX SATURDAY

We start the weekend cloudy. An area of low pressure moving through the southern Great Lakes will bring the chance for a few isolated snow showers or a mix of rain or snow to the area. The chance for precipitation will be through the afternoon and early evening. Temperatures rise to the mid-30s for daytime highs. The chance for any snow or mix of rain and snow ends by late-evening. The rest of the night will be mainly cloudy. Low temperatures drop back to the mid-20s.

LARGE STORM BRINGING SNOW SUNDAY

A big storm system will approach the area Sunday and will usher in a blast of Arctic air for the area that lasts for several days. Skies will be cloudy Sunday morning and snow will develop into the afternoon. Steady snow is expected by Sunday late-afternoon and will continue into Sunday evening. Highs will be in the lower 30s Sunday afternoon and then turn much colder Sunday night.

New model data on this storm is showing a shift to the south in the storm track. This will lower accumulation totals.

We are looking at lighter accumulations through much of Trumbull and Mercer counties, with heavier accumulations possible through Mahoning and Columbiana counties. North of Youngstown, accumulation of a trace to 2" is expected. South of Youngstown, accumulations of 1" to 3" are expected with locally up to 4" possible. We will be monitoring the latest incoming model data on this system and updating the forecast each newscast and here at WYTV.com. Enough snow is expected to cause slick travel conditions by Sunday late-afternoon and evening, continuing overnight into Monday.

ARCTIC AIR IN PLACE FOR EARLY NEXT WEEK

We will be off to a cold start Monday with morning lows in the mid-teens. The afternoon stays below average with highs only around 20°. A few flurries are possible with mostly cloudy skies. The cold continues Monday night with lows dropping into the upper single digits. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy.

Tuesday looks like the coldest day of this cold snap. Highs will be in the upper teens with another mostly cloudy day expected. There is a chance for some snow showers or flurries through the afternoon and evening. Tuesday night drops back into the single digits for overnight lows.

WEDNESDAY STAYS COLD, TEMPS BEGIN WARMING THURSDAY

We will see the colder, Arctic air beginning to retreat Wednesday. It will still be a cold day with highs around 20°. Mostly cloudy skies are expected with a chance for some isolated snow showers or flurries. Temperatures drop to around 10° Wednesday night with clouds beginning to break up a bit.

Thursday will be warmer. Highs will be in the upper 20s. We are looking at partly sunny skies with increasing clouds through the afternoon.

WATCHING ANOTHER STORM NEXT FRIDAY

Another storm system will approach the region next Friday. This storm will bring cloudy skies and the chance for snow showers, mixing with rain through the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-30s.