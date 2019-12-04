WATCH: Tracking snow showers Wednesday

We'll have the chance for a little bit of accumulation with the snow I'm tracking for tomorrow and tomorrow night -- Here's your Tuesday evening update:

TONIGHT

Pockets of light snow and flurries will move through the area tonight. Temperatures will drop to around 30° overnight. Watch for some isolated slick spots, especially on bridges and overpasses through morning. A light coating of snow is possible with blustery winds. Wind chills will drop into the 20s.

WEDNESDAY

Another cloudy day ahead Wednesday with scattered snow showers around the area. Snow may mix with rain or ice pellets at times through the day with highs approaching the mid-30s. A light coating of snow is possible through the day. It will be blustery and wind chills in the 20s are likely through the morning and afternoon.

Wednesday evening will also be blustery with wind chills in the 20s continuing. Scattered snow showers and flurries will continue, especially through the snowbelt. It will be a little colder with lows falling into the mid-20s. Slick spots will be a greater threat Wednesday night into Thursday morning due to the colder temperatures and overnight snow. Accumulation of a Trace to 2″ will be possible by daybreak Thursday.

THURSDAY

We will continue with mainly cloudy skies Thursday. Some lingering flurries are possible through the morning. The chance for any rain or snow fizzles out by the afternoon. Daytime highs will be in the mid-30s. A cold front will approach the area through the day keeping skies mainly cloudy. That system brings the risk for more rain and snow showers into Friday.

LOOKING AHEAD

High pressure briefly builds into the area Saturday. This is our best shot at seeing a little sunshine in the region. Don’t get used to it because our next storm system begins sending clouds our way by Sunday. We will also end the weekend with a big temperature spike that carries over into the start of the next workweek.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.