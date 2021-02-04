WATCH: Tracking snow and rain, brisk winds, falling temps, and dropping wind chills into your Friday

Watch for snowy roads this evening and tonight, icy spots into Friday as temperatures fall. The next several days will be the coldest stretch of the winter so far:

TONIGHT

Skies are cloudy for tonight snow, mixing with rain, will be likely overnight. A lot of the precipitation will fall in the form of snow, especially early. Temperatures hovering around freezing will aid in road clearing. Still, slushy coatings on roadways are possible this evening and overnight which will slicken up travel at times. Accumulation of a coating up to two inches locally is possible. A lingering mix of rain and snow is possible early Friday morning but tapers by mid-morning as a cold front clears the area.

FRIDAY

Gusty winds and falling temperatures will be the main story to wrap up the workweek. A cold front clears our area early in the morning Friday. Along the front will be some snow, mixing with rain, during the early morning commute. Precipitation ends quickly, right around sunrise, with only isolated flurries expected for the remainder of the day. Winds will be between 10-25 mph and can gust to around 35 mph. Temperatures will fall from the mid-30s at sunrise to the mid-20s by late morning. The rest of the day will be spent in the 20s. but gusty wind will lead to wind chills between 10° to 20° throughout the day. Black ice will be possible with the rapid drop in temperatures.

We will have another chance for some snow showers into the evening Friday. Another light coating to less than one inch is possible into the night as colder air continues pouring into the region. Winds stay blustery Friday night as temperatures drop to around 10° for overnight lows. Expect wind chills by daybreak Saturday as low as -5° to 0°.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Saturday will be a decent day and will certainly look nice when gazing out the window, but the sun we see will be a bit deceiving. Skies will be partly sunny but it will remain cold and blustery. Highs will only make it to the mid-20s and the blustery winds will drive wind chills into the teens throughout the day.

Saturday Night

Quiet and cold weather continues Saturday night. Skies will be partly to mostly clear early with an increase in clouds toward morning. Temperatures return to the lower teens overnight. The winds won’t be as blustery, but enough of a breeze remains for wind chills in the single digits.

Sunday

Expect a little less sun and a lot more clouds Sunday. Skies will be mainly cloudy and it will stay cold. Highs only reach the lower 20s. Blustery winds return and wind chills will be between 5° to 15°. Occasional snow showers and flurries will occur, with a chance at a little accumulation. At this time, potential snow totals are looking light and our team will continue monitoring this through the weekend. Isolated snow showers or flurries remain possible Sunday night. Lows will drop into the single digits toward morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

We continue to monitor cold, Arctic air diving into the US from Canada into next week but there are some changes in the timing and placement of the coldest air. Monday will remain in the 20s but temperatures briefly spike Tuesday as a storm system pulls in slightly warmer air to the region. That system will also come with the potential for some accumulating snow. After it clears the Valley, we drop back into the 20s for highs for the middle of next week. Current model trends are suggesting that while the coldest air stays bottled up in the north-central plains through mid-week, the hold-up ends late next week and into the weekend. We will continue monitoring the potential for frigid, Arctic air arriving for Valentine’s Day weekend. That is quite a ways out and the placement of that Arctic high pressure system will likely change between then and now, but the bottom line is the stretch of days between now and the weekend of Valentine’s Day continue to suggest a prolonged, cold outbreak in the region.

