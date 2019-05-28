WATCH: Tracking potential for strong storms today Video

TUESDAY WEATHER HEADLINES

There is a risk for strong storms Tuesday afternoon and evening. The stormy pattern continues through Thursday.

TUESDAY STORM THREAT

Mostly cloudy skies are expected Tuesday with some sunshine early as temperatures rise from the mid-60s through the 70s in the afternoon.

A few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible at any point through the day, but a much greater chance is expected through the late afternoon and early evening. The risk is there for some stronger storms to develop as well through the middle of the afternoon.

The main threat with the storms will be strong winds and areas of heavy rain. However, in some of the stronger storms, we will monitor the threat of rotation.

After the storms, expect a mostly cloudy overnight with temperatures dropping to around 60 to start Wednesday. Other than the mostly cloudy skies, there is the chance of an isolated shower or storm through the overnight period.

STAYING ACTIVE THROUGH THURSDAY

The unsettled weather sticks around for Wednesday and Thursday. The potential for strong storms exists both days as well.

Temperatures on Wednesday will reach the 80-degree mark once again.

The Storm Prediction Center has our region under the slight (scattered) risk for severe weather on Wednesday and the marginal (isolated) risk for the day on Thursday. Highs on Thursday will be slightly cooler, in the middle-70s.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK

Expect a dry and cooler Friday with highs in the low-70s. Another round of rain and storms is possible late Saturday into Sunday.

Behind this, as we begin next week, we do dry out and cool off. Monday and Tuesday look dry for now, with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the low- to mid-70s.

Stay with 33 WYTV Pinpoint Weather for the latest updates on today's severe weather threat. Watch the video for an in-depth detailed breakdown of the threat and timing of today's storms.