Watch: Tracking chance for a few Friday showers

Another cool night followed by an increase in clouds Friday. We have a chance for a few showers to end the workweek -- Here's when to watch for some raindrops:

TONIGHT

Another quick cool-down takes place this evening. Temperatures approach the upper 50s by 11PM. The overnight will be quiet with just a few clouds around. Temperatures return to the lower 50s by sunrise with some places likely to touch the upper 40s. Patchy fog is possible overnight and early Friday morning.

FRIDAY

Clouds will increase through the morning with skies turning mostly cloudy for the afternoon. An approaching storm system will bring the risk for a few showers or sprinkles. Timing will be after 2PM and continuing through the evening. Temperatures will warm toward the mid-70s.

We will have the risk for a few stray showers or sprinkles for high school football games into Friday evening. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to around 70° at kickoff and drop to the lower 60s toward the final plays of the games.

The risk for showers tapers off by 11PM. The rest of the night will be partly to mostly cloudy and the clouds keep temperatures a bit warmer overnight. Lows by daybreak Saturday will be in the mid-50s.

SATURDAY

We have a decent start to the weekend and it will be feeling a bit like fall. Expect plenty of clouds with some peeks of sunshine throughout the day Saturday. It won’t be a washout however, a stray shower or sprinkle will be possible. The best chance at seeing any raindrops would be the afternoon. Daytime highs will be cooler than average, only reaching the lower 70s.

LOOKING AHEAD

The temperatures remain a bit below average Sunday with highs in the lower 70s. We are looking at plenty of clouds around the area to wrap up the weekend. Warmer air starts moving in early next week. We will return to around 80° by Tuesday. A storm system approaches the area mid-week, bringing the chance for some showers and thunderstorms.

