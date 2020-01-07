WATCH: Tracking a cold front that brings a little mid-week snow

We have another brief cool-down heading our way before temps spike again later in the week -- A little snow will accompany the cold front. Here's the timing:

TONIGHT

All is quiet tonight. We will have a few patchy clouds around early into the night with increasing clouds toward morning. Temperatures will drop toward the upper 20s by daybreak.

TUESDAY

Clouds will be on the increase in the morning with mostly cloudy skies expected by late-morning. We will have a chance for a few peeks of sunshine by late-afternoon. Highs remain above average, rising into the lower 40s.

A cold front will approach the region Tuesday evening, ushering in colder air Tuesday night. Scattered snow showers are expected to develop overnight into Wednesday morning. A quick coating of snow is possible by daybreak as temperatures fall into the upper 20s. Winds pick up overnight, gusting to a blustery 20-25MPH by daybreak.

WEDNESDAY

This will be the coldest day of the forecast period. Highs will come early in the morning when temperatures are in the upper 20s. Temperatures drop to the lower 20s by noon. Blustery winds will make it feel like its in the lower teens to single digits at times. Winds will occasionally gust up to 25MPH.

Wednesday will also feature scattered snow showers, especially through the morning and early afternoon. A quick coating of snow is possible along with patchy slick spots on untreated roads. Snow tapers off Wednesday night as temperatures slip into the teens.

LOOKING AHEAD

We will warm back up to the mid to upper 30s Thursday with more clouds than sun around. The next big feature in the forecast will be a large storm system that we will monitor heading into the weekend. It brings rain and warmer weather Friday. Temperatures are likely to rise back into the 50s to end the week but the back side of this storm will come with a chance for a wintry mix or some snow. Our chances at wintry precipitation depend on the track of the storm and right now it is looking like a close call for the Valley. Our team will be monitoring the storm track through the week and will be bringing you updates on the path and impacts. Keep checking back for the latest forecast update.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.