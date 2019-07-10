WATCH: Thunderstorms likely for your Thursday; a few could be severe

Weather quiets down and dries out for the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES:



— Isolated showers possible tonight…lows near 70

— Scattered thunderstorms likely Thursday…a few may be strong or severe…highs in the mid 80s

— Cooler and dry Friday with clearing skies…highs in the upper 70s

— Warmer and sunny but low humidity Saturday…highs in the mid 80s

— Sunny and dry again Sunday…highs in the low 80s

— Warmer weather and humidity return next week…chances for showers Monday through Wednesday…highs in the upper 80s to near 90