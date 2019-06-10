WATCH: Thunderstorms likely for your Monday Video

WEATHER HEADLINES:



-- Mostly cloudy tonight with a chance for an isolated shower...lows in the mid 60s

-- Cloudy for your Monday with thunderstorms likely...highs in the upper 70s

-- Cooler and sunny for Tuesday with highs near 70

-- Cooler weather lasts for most of next week with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s

-- Next chance for rain and showers comes on Thursday

-- Next weekend looks to be a bit warmer but with chances for isolated and scattered showers

-- Highs next weekend in the low-to-mid 70s