WATCH: Thunderstorms likely for your Monday

Posted: Jun 09, 2019 06:29 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 11:24 PM EDT

WEATHER HEADLINES:

-- Mostly cloudy tonight with a chance for an isolated shower...lows in the mid 60s
-- Cloudy for your Monday with thunderstorms likely...highs in the upper 70s
-- Cooler and sunny for Tuesday with highs near 70
-- Cooler weather lasts for most of next week with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s
-- Next chance for rain and showers comes on Thursday
-- Next weekend looks to be a bit warmer but with chances for isolated and scattered showers
-- Highs next weekend in the low-to-mid 70s

