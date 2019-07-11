LIVE NOW /
WATCH: Thunderstorms likely for your Thursday, a few may be severe

More sunshine and dry weather for the upcoming weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES:

— Isolated showers possible tonight…lows near 70
— Scattered thunderstorms likely Thursday…a few may be strong or severe…highs in the mid 80s
— Cooler and dry Friday with clearing skies…highs in the upper 70s
— Warmer and sunny but low humidity Saturday…highs in the mid 80s
— Sunny and dry again Sunday…highs in the low 80s
— Warmer weather and humidity return next week…chances for showers Monday through Wednesday…highs in the upper 80s to near 90

