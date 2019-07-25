WATCH: The sunshine continues as temperatures climb

More sunshine in your Thursday forecast! Only an isolated early evening chance for a sprinkle mainly in the northern portion on the viewing area. Highs near 80.

Another cool overnight in the upper 50s. Midday highs begin to climb to the mid 80s by this weekend and overnight lows to the upper 60s. Humidity increases as well but we stay dry until a spotty chance for a shower or storm arrives Sunday.

Our next system arrives next Tuesday into Wednesday with scattered showers and storms before we dry out once more on Thursday.