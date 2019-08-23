Watch: Temperatures trending cooler for several days

The normal high is around 79° and the normal low is around 58°. The next few days will be below average -- Here's when the temperatures warm up:

TONIGHT

Keep an eye out for some pockets of fog tonight as temperatures turn cooler. Lows will fall to the lower 50s with clearing skies. A few spots, especially rural and low-lying areas, may touch the upper 40s by daybreak.

FRIDAY

The workweek ends with cool temperatures and some sun. After some patchy morning fog, the rest of the day will have a mix of sunshine and scattered clouds. Highs will only make it to the lower 70s.

If you have plans to be outside Friday evening into Friday night, You’ll definitely want a jacket or a hoodie. Temperatures will approach the upper 50s by 11PM, and drop to around 50° overnight.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

The good news is the weekend will feature a lot of sunshine. The not so good news is it will be a little cooler for those who aren’t ready to let go of summer just yet. Saturday is shaping up to be a mostly sunny day. Highs will be in the lower to mid-70s.

We will remain quiet Saturday night with clear skies. Temperatures will be cool again. We will drop toward the upper 50s by 11PM and continue falling to the lower 50s overnight.

Sunday will be a little bit warmer. We are looking at another mostly sunny day. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80°.

LOOKING AHEAD

The risk for a few isolated showers returns Monday but the better risk for rain and storms will be Tuesday. Temperatures will return to the 80s for the middle and latter part of next week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.