Watch: T-storms to develop Wednesday, a few may be strong

It's going to feel like mid-July Wednesday. The heat and humidity will be fuel for some thunderstorms -- Here's a walk-through of what to expect:

TONIGHT

You’ll start to feel that humidity in the area tonight with much warmer temperatures overnight. Dew points are jumping into the mid-60s and will continue climbing Wednesday. Skies will be partly to mostly clear early with some patchy clouds overnight. A stray shower or storm is possible at daybreak, leftover from storms to our west this Tuesday evening. Morning lows will be in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY

The heat continues to spike Wednesday. Dew points climb through the day, reaching the upper 60s to around 70° in the afternoon. That will make it feel quite sticky. We are looking at partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s, with heat indices around 90° likely.

The warm-up and added moisture brings an increasing risk for rain and storms. There is a low chance for a stray shower or storm in the morning. A cold front moving toward the region will touch off scattered downpours and thunderstorms into the afternoon and evening. An isolated strong to severe storm is possible, mainly between 2PM & 11PM, capable of producing strong winds or large hail. Spotty showers and storms will continue overnight. It will remain fairly humid with lows in the mid-60s.

THURSDAY

We are looking at a lot of clouds around Thursday and a more northerly wind. This will keep temperatures from surging as high as they will Wednesday. It will still be humid and warm with highs in the lower 80s. Spotty showers or thunderstorms are possible, both in the morning and in the afternoon/evening.

LOOKING AHEAD

A cold front approaching Friday night will bring more rain and storms to the Valley. The timing will need to be monitored closely as impacts to high school football games will be possible. Behind the front comes a touch of relief from the heat and humidity for the start of the weekend. That won’t last long. More mid-80s are expected into early next week, with more humidity too.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.