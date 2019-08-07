Watch: T-storms likely Thursday and some may be strong

Gusty storms, heavy rain, and hail are possible Thursday -- Here's a video update on when to watch for strong storms

TONIGHT

The afternoon rain and storms will taper off into the evening. The rest of the night is looking quiet as skies clear out. Patchy fog is possible overnight and for the morning commute Thursday. Lows will fall to the lower 60s.

THURSDAY

Thursday starts off with some sunshine. Clouds will be on the increase through the morning. We begin seeing the risk for rain and storms rising by as early as 11AM. Scattered thunderstorms will develop through the afternoon and continue into early evening as highs reach the lower to mid-80s. Thursday will be another day where we will have the potential for strong to severe storms. We will need to monitor for thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind gusts, large hail, and areas of flooding.

The rain and storms will taper off into the evening with clearing skies overnight. Only an isolated shower or sprinkle is expected after midnight. We will see dew points dropping overnight as cooler air works into the region. Lows drop into the upper 50s.

FRIDAY

High pressure takes over, forcing cooler and drier air into the Valley. This keeps temperatures down on Friday and will allow for lots of sunshine. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with skies turning mostly sunny. Friday night will be quiet and cooler. Lows drop to the mid-50s with mostly clear skies.

LOOKING AHEAD

High pressure remains in control for the weekend. This means we will see more sunshine. The temperatures remain cooler for Saturday but will begin warming Sunday. Unsettled weather returns next week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.