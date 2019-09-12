Watch: T-storms a possibility during high school football play Friday evening

A storm system in the central Plains tonight will bring rain and storms to our area Friday -- Here's the timing of when the storms begin and how long they'll last:

TONIGHT

An isolated shower or storm remains possible through the early evening. The chance for any rain tonight ends as the sun sets. It will turn a tad cooler and pockets of fog are also possible through the night. Lows will drop toward the lower to mid-60s.

FRIDAY

Friday starts dry but isn’t expected to end that way. We are looking at partly sunny skies for much of the day. Temperatures will warm back to the mid-80s. It will be another humid afternoon and also a little breezy. Heat indices in the mid to upper 80s are possible.

Our team will be monitoring a cold front moving into the region by Friday evening. This feature will touch off rain and thunderstorms again. A few hit-or-miss thunderstorms are possible through the afternoon into early evening.

Unfortunately, timing of the storms may impact high school football games across the area. The greatest risk for rain and storms Friday will be the late-evening, but spotty storms are possible just ahead of the cold front, around and after 7PM. It will be warm and humid at the kickoff of the games, with temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. The risk for rain and storms will continue climbing into the late evening. By the end of the games, temps drop to the lower 70s. By midnight, thunderstorms will be likely and continue into the night. Overnight lows fall to the mid-60s.

SATURDAY

Improving weather is expected through the day Saturday. The morning will still be a little humid and some lingering showers are possible early. Dew points will drop heading into the afternoon and the clouds will begin to break. Skies will turn partly to mostly sunny by Saturday evening. It will be a little cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Saturday night continues to cool with lows dropping back to the mid-50s overnight. Some overnight fog is also possible.

LOOKING AHEAD

More mid-80s are expected into early next week. We will be watching another cold front coming Monday. It won’t bring a whole lot of rain or storms, just a chance for a few isolated storms. Behind Monday’s front, we cool back into the 70s, will have lower dew points, and will have a stretch of nice days with some sun.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.