WATCH: Sunny and warmer for your Monday; showers possible Tuesday

Heat, humidity and rain chances stick around for the rest of the week
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Clear skies and cooler tonight with lows in the mid 50s
— Mostly sunny and a bit warmer Monday…highs in the mid 80s
— Isolated chances for a shower Monday evening
— Even warmer, more humid, and better chances for showers and storms arrive Tuesday and stay for rest of week
— Highs in the mid-to-upper 80s Tuesday through Saturday
— Fourth of July looks to be warm and humid with chances for scattered storms…highs in the upper 80s
— Shower chances remain into the weekend forecast with highs in the mid 80s