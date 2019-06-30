WATCH: Sunny and warmer for your Monday; showers possible Tuesday

TONIGHTThe afternoon pop-up downpours and storms will fizzle out as the sun sets. Any additional rain overnight will be isolated and the risk if fairly low. Skies will be partly to mostly clear and a little patchy fog is possible. This will be another warm and humid night. Lows drop to the mid to upper 60s.

INDEPENDENCE DAY OUTLOOKMorning OutlookWe start the 4th of July with some sunshine for the Valley. The risk of any rain in the morning is very low. Anything that can develop would be isolated in the morning. If you're hoping to start the day in the pool, it'll be a great morning to do so. Temperatures will be surpassing the 80° mark after 9AM.