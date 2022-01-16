WATCH: Sunday afternoon update on winter storm timing, accumulation, and impacts

*PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT*

A major winter storm arrives tonight with significant snowfall expected for the area. WINTER STORM WARNINGS are in effect for the entire area. This is a breakdown of the timing, expected accumulation totals, and impacts.

STORM TIMELINE

The storm will arrive around sunset with snowfall expected to begin between 4PM – 7PM. There is a window this evening where a little mixing of sleet or freezing rain with snow is possible. The chance for any mixing ends around 1AM with widespread heavy snow expected the remainder of the night. Snowfall rates through 6AM Monday, at times, may exceed 1″ – 2″ per hour.

Expected timeline for winter storm

ACCUMULATION OUTLOOK

Data coming in continues to show widespread heavy snow with double digit snowfall totals likely. A Widespread 9″ – 13″ of snow is expected for the area with pockets of up to 14″ – 16″ possible. The accumulation will take place from Sunday evening through Monday early afternoon.

Expected accumulation between Sunday evening through early afternoon Monday

Accumulation Maps

Below is a look at four different computer model outputs for snowfall across the Valley as of Sunday afternoon. The timeframe shown is Sunday evening through early afternoon Monday.







Four different model outputs for the area, showing widespread agreement on heavy snowfall throughout the region.

TRAVEL IMPACTS

Road conditions will rapidly deteriorate Sunday evening. We will see things beginning to slicken up between 5PM-8PM. Travel is expected to become difficult between 8PM – 11PM. Please avoid travel overnight if you can with dangerous travel conditions likely. Between 11PM and 6AM Monday, snowfall rates exceeding 1-2″ per hour are expected. There is data suggesting we could see a window of snowfall rates around 3″ per hour. Road conditions are expected to become impassable, especially for small cars/low clearance vehicles and vehicles without four-wheel drive. There is a high threat of motorists becoming stranded overnight so please avoid travel. If you do go out, make sure your cell phone is charged, pack extra dry and warm clothes, have water and some foods like granola bars, alert someone to your travel plans and expected route. If you become stranded, stay with your vehicle until crews can come to your rescue and make sure your tailpipe is clear of snow to prevent car exhaust from filling up your vehicle cabin. Difficult travel conditions will remain in place through Monday early evening.

Expected impacts on travel

OTHER HAZARDS

In addition to a high risk for impassable road conditions overnight, please also prepare for the possibility of downed branches and powerlines. Consider not parking your vehicle under trees with brittle branches and charge devices this afternoon. This will be a heavy, wet snow and could bring down branches on powerlines. Also, keep your fitness level in mind when shoveling out Monday. This will be a heavy snow and removal by shoveling will be strenuous. This is the type of event where people can suffer cardiac events during removal of the snow. Take frequent breaks when digging out and consider your fitness level and heart health.

Other hazards to keep in mind

STAY UPDATED

For the latest on closings and cancellations, CLICK HERE.