Watch: Strong cold front arrives Thursday with thunderstorms likely for the area

There is a chance for a few strong storms Thursday afternoon -- here's the timing of when to be alert and the outlook on when the temperatures tank:

TONIGHT

Scattered showers and sprinkles work through the area this evening with a few showers possible overnight. Expect plenty of clouds around and a cooler night as lows drop to the lower 60s.

THURSDAY

This will be the last of the summer-like heat we’ve been experiencing. Expect cloudy skies and a chance for a few morning showers or sprinkles. Peeks of sunshine try to work through the clouds into the early afternoon, helping boost temperatures to around 80° on another humid afternoon.

We will have scattered thunderstorms developing Thursday afternoon, expected to begin firing up between 2PM-4PM and working through the area until 7PM. During this time, we will need to keep a watchful eye on any thunderstorms that pop up. A few storms Thursday afternoon and early evening may be a little rambunctious. There is an elevated chance for storms capable of producing severe wind gusts and hail. Flooding will be a low threat with isolated occurrences of standing water possible. The tornado threat will be a low threat but an isolated rotating storm is possible.

The transition from hot and humid to cooler and more fall-like weather will be underway Thursday evening. Though the risk for thunderstorms will taper off after 7PM, spotty showers and sprinkles are expected to continue through the night. Skies will remain mainly cloudy and temperatures turn much cooler. We drop toward the upper 50s by 11PM, with lows falling all the way to the lower 50s by daybreak Friday.

FRIDAY

Grab the hoodies and hot pumpkin spice lattes — fall will come bursting through the door Friday! The morning will be cloudy and cooler with a few isolated showers or sprinkles possible. We will see a gradual decrease in clouds into the afternoon, allowing for peeks of sunshine. This won’t help temperatures much with a light northerly breeze keeping temps in the lower 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD

From Tuesday’s high to Saturday’s low, we are looking at a difference of nearly 50°! Saturday morning lows will be around 40° with a few rural spots likely to dip into the upper 30s. Keep the hoodies ready because the rest of the extended forecast will be much more seasonally appropriate. We will also have some weekend showers and the chance for rain carrying over into early next week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.