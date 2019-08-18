WATCH: Storms are in the forecast again for your Sunday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Showers, heat and humidity will stick around for the start of the week

WEATHER HEADLINES:

— Mostly cloudy and quiet tonight…isolated showers possible early Sunday morning…lows in the mid 60s
— Partly sunny Sunday with scattered storms possible…highs near 90
— Partly sunny again Monday with isolated showers and storms possible…highs near 90
— Warm and humid weather sticks around for the start of next week with highs near 90 Monday and Tuesday
— Shower chances remain in the forecast through Wednesday
— Cooler, drier and sunny for the second half of next week with highs in the upper 70s

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WYTV.com