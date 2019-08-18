WATCH: Storms are in the forecast again for your Sunday

Showers, heat and humidity will stick around for the start of the week
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Mostly cloudy and quiet tonight…isolated showers possible early Sunday morning…lows in the mid 60s
— Partly sunny Sunday with scattered storms possible…highs near 90
— Partly sunny again Monday with isolated showers and storms possible…highs near 90
— Shower chances remain in the forecast through Wednesday
— Cooler, drier and sunny for the second half of next week with highs in the upper 70s