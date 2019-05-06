WATCH: Some time to dry out before next round of stormy weather Video

33 PINPOINT WEATHER TOP THREE HEADLINES

1. More dry than wet

--The next few days will be more dry than wet. We are looking at a low chance for an isolated sprinkle or a stray shower through the daylight hours Tuesday. A few passing showers are possible Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. Any rain through the early part of the week is looking isolated in coverage and occurrence.

2. Rain chances ramping up Thursday

--A large storm system moves into the region Thursday. This feature will bring showers and thunderstorms to the area for Thursday, especially into the afternoon and evening. Rain and storms are expected to continue Thursday night through Friday morning as a cold front works through the area on the back side of this storm system. We will have to monitor how this storm system evolves as it may bring the potential for a few stronger storms throughout the day Thursday.

3. Cooler temperatures return heading into the weekend

--As the rain tapers off Friday, cooler air will be settling into the area. Temperatures will drop off into the 40s Friday night into Saturday morning. Saturday is looking like a dry day with mostly sunny skies. It is also looking like a cooler day with highs in the lower to mid-60s. Normal highs for the time of year are in the mid-60s. We stay in the lower 60s Sunday and into next week with the chance for some showers returning Sunday.

