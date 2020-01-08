WATCH: Some Chilly Changes Headed Our Way Tonight

A cold front will sweep over the Great Lakes and the Mahoning Valley tonight. There will be a chance of snow showers late tonight as temperatures fall into the mid 20s by sunrise. We could get a dusting of snow overnight.

A minor lake effect snow event sets up briefly for the morning hours of Wednesday with bitterly cold air racing over Lake Erie. Along with scattered bands of snow showers, it will be a blustery day on Wednesday. Highs will occur around midnight and most the day, temperatures will be falling through the 20s !! There could be an additional dusting of snow to up to 1″ in spots.

Scattered clouds and very cold for Wednesday night as overnight lows drop into the mid teens.

The brief cooldown does not last very long. Clouds and milder temperatures return on Thursday with highs reaching the lower 40s. The warmth just continues as 2 separate low pressure systems are poised to push a lot of warmth and rain into the Ohio Valley on Friday and Saturday. Highs on Friday will be around 55 and even warmer on Saturday with highs around 60 degrees !! That would be a new high record on Saturday, as the old record was of 56 was just set back in 2017. Expect a soggy end to the workweek and start to the weekend with those 2 systems bringing some significant rainfall.