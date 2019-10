Warm for the end of October, but a big change the first of November

Rain rolls in Wednesday evening as early as late afternoon. The rain continues, with some breaks, through Friday morning.

Temperatures dive Thursday night into Friday morning to the low 30s. This could set us up for a few showers which include some wintry mix or snowflakes.

The weekend remains cool with highs struggling to make it to 50. More sunshine for the weekend.