WATCH: Snow returns to the Valley tonight, snow likely Thursday

While the heaviest snow associated with this storm system will be well east and southeast of the Valley, we will see some accumulation -- Here's what to plan for:

TONIGHT

This morning was our coldest so far this winter with a low of 2°. Tonight won’t be nearly as cold. Lows will be in the middle to upper teens early into the night, with temperatures slowly climbing into the 20s by daybreak. The other story is the storm approaching the region and bringing our next round of snow. Snow showers develop overnight with light snow continuing into the morning. Overnight accumulation of up to 1″ is possible. Though there won’t be high snow totals by morning, the snow won’t have any trouble sticking to the frozen ground and surfaces. Slippery, snowy roads are possible overnight and during Thursday’s morning commute.

THURSDAY

Snow showers are likely through the day Thursday as a storm system grazes the Valley. The heaviest of the snow will be off to our east and southeast, but we will still see some accumulating snow throughout the day. Expect ongoing light snow at sunrise Thursday and continuing through the day. Accumulation of around 1″ – 2″ is expected. The total range by the end of the day will be between 1″ – 3″ for the area. High temperatures will be a bit warmer, rising to around 30°. This will help road crews clear the roads. That said, there will be periods of the day when snowy roads are likely, particularly through the morning and again into Thursday evening.

Snow showers taper into the evening with only an isolated snow shower expected overnight. Lows will drop to the upper teens. Little additional accumulation is expected.

FRIDAY

Isolated snow showers and flurries are possible through the day Friday. Highs will be in the upper 20s. Little accumulation will occur through the day with any snow that sticks only adding up to less than 1″. The chance for snow showers will be climbing into Friday night as colder air pushes back into the region. Some lake effect snow showers and flurries are expected Friday night. Accumulation of 1″ or less is possible but we will need to monitor for any organized snow bands developing off the lake. A large part of the lake is frozen over which will help, but a few bands of snow may be able to reach snowfall rates where pockets of an inch or two of snow can occur quickly. Lows Friday night will approach the upper single digits.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday will be another cold day with highs in the lower 20s. Scattered lake effect snow showers and flurries will occur. Any organized snow bands can put down a quick coating to an isolated inch or two of accumulation. Snow wraps into Saturday evening with another cold night expected. Lows will fall back to the middle to lower single digits. The pattern begins to shift Sunday. After the cold morning, highs will jump to the lower 30s. We will continue warming early next week with highs approaching the upper 30s Wednesday.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.