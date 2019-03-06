Weather

WATCH: Snow early, bitterly cold overnight

Single-digit temperatures expected again

Posted: Mar 05, 2019 06:50 PM EST

Updated: Mar 05, 2019 07:27 PM EST

TONIGHT
Scattered snow showers and flurries. A dusting to an inch possible. Wind chills near 0 to -5 degrees.
Low near 8.

WEDNESDAY
Mostly cloudy, cold and blustery. A few flurries or an isolated snow shower.
High: 20

THURSDAY
Early AM flurries possible, otherwise becoming mostly cloudy.
High: 28

