WATCH: Snow early, bitterly cold overnight

TONIGHT

Scattered snow showers and flurries. A dusting to an inch possible. Wind chills near 0 to -5 degrees.

Low near 8.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy, cold and blustery. A few flurries or an isolated snow shower.

High: 20

THURSDAY

Early AM flurries possible, otherwise becoming mostly cloudy.

High: 28