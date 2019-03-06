WATCH: Snow early, bitterly cold overnight
Single-digit temperatures expected again
TONIGHT
Scattered snow showers and flurries. A dusting to an inch possible. Wind chills near 0 to -5 degrees.
Low near 8.
WEDNESDAY
Mostly cloudy, cold and blustery. A few flurries or an isolated snow shower.
High: 20
THURSDAY
Early AM flurries possible, otherwise becoming mostly cloudy.
High: 28
