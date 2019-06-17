WATCH: Showers and storms return to the forecast for your Monday
Chances for rain stay all week
WEATHER HEADLINES:
-- Mostly cloudy tonight with isolated and scattered showers...lows near 60
-- More storms likely for Monday...highs in the mid 70s
-- Scattered storms for Tuesday...highs again in the mid 70s
-- Scattered storms stay in the forecast through the end of the week with highs in the upper 70s
-- Chances for rain in the forecast for next weekend with highs in the low 80s
