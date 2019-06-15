WATCH: Showers and storms likely Sunday; isolated flooding possible
Even more rain for your Monday
WEATHER HEADLINES:
-- Flash flood watch in effect through Tuesday morning
-- Showers and thunderstorms Saturday night...rain heavy at times...lows in the low 60s
-- Isolated flash flooding possible tonight and for Sunday
-- More showers and storms likely Sunday...highs in the low 70s
-- Better chance for flash flooding Sunday and Sunday night with additional rounds of rain
-- More showers likely for Monday...highs in the mid 70s
-- Flash flooding is possible in areas that see the most rain between Saturday night and Monday afternoon
-- Scattered and isolated showers possible Tuesday through the end of the week...highs in the mid-to-upper 70s
-- Isolated rain chances in the forecast for next weekend