WATCH: Showers and storms likely Sunday; isolated flooding possible

WEATHER HEADLINES:



-- Flash flood watch in effect through Tuesday morning

-- Showers and thunderstorms Saturday night...rain heavy at times...lows in the low 60s

-- Isolated flash flooding possible tonight and for Sunday

-- More showers and storms likely Sunday...highs in the low 70s

-- Better chance for flash flooding Sunday and Sunday night with additional rounds of rain

-- More showers likely for Monday...highs in the mid 70s

-- Flash flooding is possible in areas that see the most rain between Saturday night and Monday afternoon

-- Scattered and isolated showers possible Tuesday through the end of the week...highs in the mid-to-upper 70s

-- Isolated rain chances in the forecast for next weekend