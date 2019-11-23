WATCH: Showers and snowflakes in the weekend outlook — here’s a walk-through of the timing

We've got another storm system headed our way Saturday -- Here's a walk-through of the timing and impacts:

TONIGHT

We stay quiet overnight. Skies will be clearing out with calming winds. This sets the stage for a much cooler night. Lows will dip to the mid-20s by daybreak Saturday.

SATURDAY

After a chilly start, some early morning sun helps temperatures rise quickly. We will be in the 40s by the afternoon and any sun will be replaced by clouds as another storm system approaches.

Highs reach the mid-40s as skies turn overcast and the threat for rain increases. Rain showers will begin developing after 3PM. The evening will be soggy with showers likely. Temperatures drop into the 30s and rain will begin mixing with snow after sunset. The showers eventually change to mainly snow overnight but little to no accumulation is expected. Overnight lows will be in the lower 30s.

SUNDAY

A lingering flurry is a possibility early Sunday morning. The rest of the day will be partly sunny and quiet. Highs will make their way up into the lower 40s. We dip back to the lower 30s Sunday night with just a few patchy clouds.

LOOKING AHEAD

Another warm-up begins building through early next week. Temperatures will move back into the 50s ahead of a storm system that impacts the area mid-week. That system brings another quick drop in temperatures with cooler air holding on for Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

