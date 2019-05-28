WATCH: Rounds of strong storms possible — Here’s what to expect & when

ROUNDS OF STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE THE NEXT FEW DAYS

–We are looking at a stormy pattern setting up for much of this week. The risk for stronger storms begins overnight tonight into Tuesday morning. A full walk-through of when the threat for severe storms is greatest is in the video above or, continue reading below.

TONIGHT

–A cluster of storms will approach the Valley overnight into the early morning hours of Tuesday. This complex will bring the chance for a few isolated strong to severe storms to the area. It is expected to approach the Valley between 1AM – 3AM. This will be a close-call, with a chance the complex of storms may just dodge the are to our south. Rain is still likely even if the stronger storms do just mixx the Valley. The primary threats will be isolated severe wind gusts and large hail. There is a low chance for a rotating storm to move through the region but that would be an isolated occurence with gusty wind being the much greater threat.

TUESDAY

–After some early morning rain and storms, we will see a break for late-morning and early afternoon. During that time, only an isolated passing shower or storm is expected. Temperatures heat up to the lower 80s with broken clouds and some sunshine. That sun and warming tempoeratures puts some juice in the atmosphere and storms will begin re-developing. Expect thunderstorms to begin firing up between 2PM-4PM and continuing through 9PM Tuesday evening. During this time, numerous strong to severe storms will be possible across the region. The primary threat will be storms capable of producing severe wind gusts or large hail. Localized flooding will also become a concern for any areas that see thunderstorms “training” over the same areas. Though the risk is low, an isolated rotating thunderstorm also can not be ruled out during that time-frame.

The risk for strong storms does taper off into the late evening and overnight. That said, isolated rain or thunderstorms remain possible through the night.

WEDNESDAY

–Wednesday begins with a chance for a few showers or thunderstorms in the morning. Similar to Tuesday, we will look for some sunshine through late-morning into early-afternoon. The sun combined with temperatures rising to around 80° will put some fuel in the atmosphere for additional thunderstorms. Expect storms to begin developing between 2PM – 4PM and continuing to shift off to the south through evening as a cold front settles through the area. The chance for strong storms is lower on Wednesday. That said, an isolated gusty storm or storm with large hail can’t be ruled out. The risk for strong storms tapers off into Wednesday evening.