WATCH: Record low temps enhance risk for slick roads as snow tapers off tonight

The record low for today (Tuesday) of 19° has already been broken and we are likely to set another Wednesday -- Slick roads remain a high threat. More info here:

TONIGHT

Snow will continue this evening and slowly shut down into Wednesday morning. Occasional bursts of heavier snow remain possible through midnight. Winds shift into the night, helping to drive the snow north-ward into the primary snowbelt. Additional accumulation through tonight of a coating to locally 2″ is possible. While a stray snow shower or flurry remains possible in the morning, mainly north of Youngstown, the primary hassle for the AM drive will be slick roads and the record cold.

Lows will fall into the lower to mid-teens with wind chills in the single digits likely. This will be record breaking territory. The record low for Wednesday is 17° set in 1986. Black ice and areas of snow covered roads are possible in the morning.

WEDNESDAY

After the risk for a few early morning flurries fizzles out, the rest of the day will be quiet and cold. Expect partly sunny skies through the day. Highs will be in the upper 20s to nearing 30° in the afternoon. A breeze will remain in place, keeping wind chills in the upper teens to lower 20s through the day.

Clouds increase into Wednesday night, leading to overcast skies. The blanket of clouds will help keep temperatures from dropping as much with lows in the lower 20s.

THURSDAY

We will be a little warmer Thursday. Expect plenty of clouds around in the morning. We will become partly sunny into the afternoon. Highs will jump toward the upper 30s in the afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD

We will see a gradual warm-up over the remainder of the forecast period. Highs flirt with the 40s by the end of our weekend. We will continue warming into early next week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.