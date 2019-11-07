WATCH: Rain turns to snow Thursday as temps fall — Here’s the updated forecast

Temps drop through Thursday morning and afternoon. Watch for black ice Thursday night and a chance for some snowy roads in spots -- Accumulation forecast here:

TONIGHT

Overcast skies will be in place tonight with the chance for showers rising overnight. Temperatures drop toward the upper 30s early tonight, then will climb a few degrees by morning. Temperatures at daybreak are will be around 40° with showers likely.

THURSDAY

A strong cold front will sweep through the area Thursday morning. Rain is likely early and temperatures will be falling through the morning commute. Any showers begin mixing with snow by mid-morning as temperatures fip into the mid-30s. By late-morning, precipitation transitions over to more snow than rain. It will be possible for reduced visibility in spots for late morning and early afternoon, in addition to a quick slushy coating of snow on grassy surfaces.

Snow will fizzle out for a bit through the afternoon as temperatures continue falling. We will be in the 20s by early evening and will have lake effect snow developing Thursday night. Lows fall into the mid-20s. As the temperatures come down, pockets of black ice are possible, especially on low-traveled side streets and bridges/overpasses. As lake effect snow develops overnight, a coating of snow on the roads is possible, especially in the northern snowbelt.

FRIDAY

It will be a cold and blustery end to the workweek. Highs will only reach the lower to mid-30s Friday. Spotty pockets of snow showers and flurries are expected, especially through the snowbelt where some accumulation is possible. The chance for snow fades into the evening with only isolated snow showers expected overnight into Saturday.

ACCUMULATION OUTLOOK

Thursday

We will have a chance for a light, slushy coating of snow Thursday. It will be a challenge for snow to stick to the roads during this time with the colder air still working in and it taking until around noon for temperatures to drop below freezing.

Thursday Night

Lake effect snow will begin Thursday night, bringing the best chance for a bit more substantial accumulations. While most of the area is looking at a trace up to 1″ possible, areas to the north and especially in northeastern Mercer county will have a chance for an inch or two by sunrise Friday.

Friday

Lake effect snow continues Friday. Areas in the snowbelt have the potential to pick up another inch or two through the day. The best chance for accumulation will be eastern and northeastern Mercer county. The rest of the area will have a chance for an occasional coating of snow that may melt away once snow lets up.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures will climb a bit for the weekend but another surge of even colder air will be moving into the region Sunday night. Monday is a day to watch closely. Rain turning to snow is expected and there will be a chance for some widespread snow accumulation. Our team will be monitoring this closely and will keep you updated through the weekend.

