Watch: Rain ends tonight — Here’s what to expect Tuesday

TONIGHT

The chance for strong storms ends early tonight with the risk for storms tapering off by midnight. A few showers may linger through early morning. Skies will be mostly cloudy with lows dropping to the mid-60s.

TUESDAY

Get ready for another beautiful day! Clouds will break up across the area in the morning. Skies turn mostly sunny for the afternoon with highs around 80°. We will stay clear Tuesday night with dry weather continuing. Lows drop to the mid to lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY

The chance for wet weather returns Wednesday. The day won’t be a washout but a few showers are possible by morning. We will have partly sunny skies through the early afternoon, aiding temperatures in climbing into the 80s. By mid-afternoon, spotty showers or thunderstorms will begin to pop up across the region. The chance for isolated rain and storms will continue through evening and tapers off Wednesday night.

LOOKING AHEAD

Expect much warmer temperatures through the end of the week with highs nearing the upper 80s by Friday. We will have the risk for additional rain and storms poping up during some of the warmer afternoons.

Watch the video at the top for a detailed walk-through of the forecast or CLICK HERE for the current 7-day outlook.