Watch: Rain chances increasing as next storm approaches

Rain chances are on the way up for the area. Here's the timing of when showers and storms will impact your Tuesday:

TONIGHT

We are looking at an overcast night with an increasing chance for rain through the evening. Thanks to the clouds and southerly winds, temperatures won’t be as cool overnight. Expect spotty showers or sprinkles developing by 11 p.m. with scattered rain likely overnight. Lows drop to the mid-60s by daybreak.

TUESDAY

The morning commute will feature more clouds than sun. We will also have a chance for showers and sprinkles to start the day. The risk for rain becomes a bit more isolated into the late morning and early afternoon. During that time, a few peeks of sunshine are possible.

More rain and storms will develop for the afternoon and evening as temperatures rise to the upper 70s. Expect the best chance for thunderstorms to arrive after 6 p.m. as a cold front moves through the region. Tuesday evening is shaping up to be rather soggy and stormy with heavy rain possible at times. An isolated gusty storm will also be possible. Rain with occasional thunderstorms will taper off into the night with only an isolated shower expected by sunrise Wednesday. Lows drop to the lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY

We will get back to sunshine and scattered clouds Wednesday. There are two timeframes I’m watching for a chance of an isolated shower. One of those will be early morning where a lingering shower may occur. The other will be early afternoon as the leading edge of cooler air spills into the region and may touch off a stray shower. Daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Expect another cooler night into Thursday morning with lows dropping to the 50s again.

LOOKING AHEAD

We will continue in this pattern of near to somewhat below average temperatures through Labor Day weekend. The forecast is looking more dry than wet, though there are a few timeframes when spotty showers are possible and may impact Canfield Fair activities.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.