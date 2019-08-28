Watch: Rain chances fade Wednesday, return later this week

Cold front brings us some showers and storms tonight. Another cold front will arrive later in the week -- Here's the latest Labor Day Weekend outlook:

TONIGHT

We are looking at another overcast night with some showers and a chance for an isolated thunderstorm. Scattered rain remains likely overnight into early Wednesday morning. It will stay humid with lows dropping to the mid-60s by daybreak.

WEDNESDAY

The morning starts off a little muggy with some clouds lingering. Showers will be possible for the early morning. The risk for any rain fades by late-morning as drier air works into the region. We will see skies turning partly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

Expect clearing skies through the evening. It will be a cooler night. Temperatures will drop toward the upper 50s by 11 p.m. and will fall toward the lower 50s by daybreak Thursday.

THURSDAY

Thumbs up for Thursday. We are looking dry and comfortable. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s. Thursday evening will be another nice one with temperatures dropping to the mid-60s by 11 p.m. We will have increasing clouds into the late evening and overnight. This keeps temperatures a little warmer with lows in the lower 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD

We will continue in this pattern of near to somewhat below average temperatures through Labor Day weekend. The forecast is looking more dry than wet, though there are a few timeframes when spotty showers are possible and may impact Canfield Fair activities. One of those will be Friday as another cold front crosses through the region. This ushers in a cool start to our weekend.

