WATCH: Rain and storms return tonight

Much of your Monday will sit dry, but as you head home this evening, some pop up showers and an isolated thunderstorm become possible. Highs will be pushing 90 this afternoon with sunshine early.

Tuesday rain and storms are likely a few could get gusty and bring a brief soak. Temperatures will be milder in the low 80s.

The rain retreats after a few early showers or storm Wednesday, making way for building high pressure and sunshine. Thursday through Sunday remain dry as temperatures inch toward the upper 80s to close the weekend.